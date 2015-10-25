Headlight
Headlight Vape Cartridges are sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent oil on the market. With popular strains including Grand Daddy Purple, Haze, and Moon Cookies, consumers that buy this high quality oil are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice.
Haze effects
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
