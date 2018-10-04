Headlight
About this product
Headlight Vape Cartridges are sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent oil on the market. With popular strains including Grand Daddy Purple, Haze, and Moon Cookies, consumers that buy this high quality oil are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice.
Moon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!