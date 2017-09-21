Headlight
Headlight pre-rolls are sold in a variety of WA state locations and provide established consumers and budtenders with an incredibly smooth and potent experience. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, and Rainbow Jones, these pre-rolls are guaranteed to have higher than average THC, providing consumers with a joint that burns even and hits strong.
Available in:
0.5gx2
Bulk
Atomic effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!