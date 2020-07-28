Headlight
Headlight pre-rolls are sold in a variety of WA state locations and provide established consumers and budtenders with an incredibly smooth and potent experience. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, and Rainbow Jones, these pre-rolls are guaranteed to have higher than average THC, providing consumers with a joint that burns even and hits strong.
0.5gx2
Black Cherry Soda effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
