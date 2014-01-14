Headlight
Headlight pre-rolls are sold in a variety of WA state locations and provide established consumers and budtenders with an incredibly smooth and potent experience. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, and Rainbow Jones, these pre-rolls are guaranteed to have higher than average THC, providing consumers with a joint that burns even and hits strong.
Available in:
0.5gx2
LA Confidential effects
Reported by real people like you
972 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
