Headlight pre-rolls are sold in a variety of WA state locations and provide established consumers and budtenders with an incredibly smooth and potent experience. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, and Rainbow Jones, these pre-rolls are guaranteed to have higher than average THC, providing consumers with a joint that burns even and hits strong.
Available in:
0.5gx2
Bulk
Master Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,253 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
