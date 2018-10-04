Headlight
Headlight pre-rolls are sold in a variety of WA state locations and provide established consumers and budtenders with an incredibly smooth and potent experience. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, and Rainbow Jones, these pre-rolls are guaranteed to have higher than average THC, providing consumers with a joint that burns even and hits strong.
Available in:
0.5gx2
1gx1
Bulk
Moon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
