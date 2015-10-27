Headlight
Headlight pre-rolls are sold in a variety of WA state locations and provide established consumers and budtenders with an incredibly smooth and potent experience. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, and Rainbow Jones, these pre-rolls are guaranteed to have higher than average THC, providing consumers with a joint that burns even and hits strong.
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,884 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
