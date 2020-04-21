Unlock the miracle of the industrial hemp plant with our Full Spectrum CBD Pain Cream. We specially formulate this topical pain cream to aid the skin in many magnificent ways. Our pain cream is perfect at eliminating local areas of muscle soreness and joint pain due to injury, arthritis, and overexertion. Due to the natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of CBD, our Pain Cream also works great on mild scrapes, sunburns, and blemishes. Relief is on the way!

