Pure and natural, our Full Spectrum CBD tincture offers quick relief without any synthetic ingredients. Offering various ways of use from taking it orally to mixing it with your favorite beverage and so much more. It is perfect for those who want to experience the “entourage effect” resulting from the gamut of cannabinoids working together to provide the maximum benefit that the hemp plant can provide. 1000mg of active cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients.

