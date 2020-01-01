 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Healing with CBD: How Cannabidiol can Transform your Health without the High

Cannabidiol (CBD) is the medicinal du-jour. Whether from hemp or cannabis, it’s an active compound that is making its way into everything from sparkling drinks to face creams. Articles covering what CBD is and what it can do have been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, The New Yorker and Men’s Health, to name but a few. So what is CBD? Healing with CBD: How Cannabidiol Can Transform Your Health without the High, not only answers this question in an accessible and thorough way, but offers consumers a no-nonsense guide on sourcing and using CBD products.