Health Synergy Inc
Full Spectrum CBD Capsules 1500mg
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
Size/Volume: 30 x 50MG Capsules
Total CBD: 1500MG CBD
Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Capsules
Full Spectrum CBD Capsules are not your average Hemp-Seed Oil supplements. Our quality, lab tested, easy ingestible, vegan/vegetarian capsules will give you exactly what you are looking for. These hemp extracted supplemental oils will boost your endocannabinoid system. This can alleviate current symptoms while giving your immune system a natural fighting chance against harmful pathogens. We naturally extract CBD from industrial hemp infused with our own proprietary blend of terpenes using a CO2 method for pure and effective results.
CBD rich hemp oils enclosed in vegan, kosher capsules are easy to ingest due to its smooth, slippery, odorless, and tasteless structure. We provide a whole food source of natural raw hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD). Each product is scientifically developed with non-GMO natural ingredients and no preservatives. Our hemp is grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizer. Health Synergy products encompass a non-psychoactive composition with no artificial colors.
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!