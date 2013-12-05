About this product

Size/Volume: 30 x 50MG Capsules

Total CBD: 1500MG CBD

Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Capsules



Full Spectrum CBD Capsules are not your average Hemp-Seed Oil supplements. Our quality, lab tested, easy ingestible, vegan/vegetarian capsules will give you exactly what you are looking for. These hemp extracted supplemental oils will boost your endocannabinoid system. This can alleviate current symptoms while giving your immune system a natural fighting chance against harmful pathogens. We naturally extract CBD from industrial hemp infused with our own proprietary blend of terpenes using a CO2 method for pure and effective results.



CBD rich hemp oils enclosed in vegan, kosher capsules are easy to ingest due to its smooth, slippery, odorless, and tasteless structure. We provide a whole food source of natural raw hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD). Each product is scientifically developed with non-GMO natural ingredients and no preservatives. Our hemp is grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizer. Health Synergy products encompass a non-psychoactive composition with no artificial colors.