Size/Volume: 1oz



Total CBD: 4000mg



Dose/Serving: 33 mg



Health Synergy ultra-concentrated CBD oil 8000mg is our most concentrated CBD oil is great for those who want an extra boost to their CBD regimen. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our oral tinctures are made with 100% Full Spectrum CBD Oil which means that this product not only contains CBD, but all the other Cannabinoids found in the Cannabis plant. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis, you can check our lab test reports by clicking below.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

Less than 0.3% THC content



Suggested Use:



Shake gently, fill 1/4 of dropper (1 serving size) and dispense under tongue, hold for 1 minute. Wait about 15 minutes to feel effects before deciding to take more. Rinse mouth afterward if desired.



Ingredients:



Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Hempseed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.



https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/ultra-concentrated-full-spectrum-cbd-oil-4000mg-1-oz