ULTRA CONCENTRATED FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL 8000MG 2 OZ
About this product
Total CBD: 8000mg
Dose/Serving: 33 mg
Health Synergy ultra-concentrated CBD oil 8000mg is our most concentrated CBD oil is great for those who want an extra boost to their CBD regimen. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our oral tinctures are made with 100% Full Spectrum CBD Oil which means that this product not only contains CBD, but all the other Cannabinoids found in the Cannabis plant. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis, you can check our lab test reports by clicking below.
Ultra Concentrated CBD Oil Lab Reports.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Shake gently, fill 1/4 of dropper (1 serving size) and dispense under tongue, hold for 1 minute. Wait about 15 minutes to feel effects before deciding to take more. Rinse mouth afterward if desired.
Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Hempseed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
About this brand
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.