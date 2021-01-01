HealthSmart CBD
About this product
HealthSmart CBD Vape Cartridges are made with broad spectrum, THC free hemp extract infused with natural plant terpenes to maximize “Entourage Effect” potential. Our CBD Vape Cartridges contain 100% organic ingredients (CBD & Terpenes) with no artificial carriers or other additives (No PG/PEG/VG/MCT).
No PG/VG/PEG/MCT
1.0ml Cartridge
400mg Active CBD
Broad Spectrum / Non-Isolate
THC Free
Natural Terpene Profiles
Our CBD Vape Pen Cartridges contain all natural ingredients and contain no artificial carriers or other additives.
Targeted Wellness Strains: Our original line of Focus, Calm or Relax strains for targeted wellness effects with authentic cannabis flavors and aromas.
Flavor Infused Strains: Natural flavors and aromatics complement tasty terpene profiles to deliver a full-flavor, full-effect experience in Mango and Juicy Fruit strains.
Calm
Flavor: Earthy, Pungent, Piney
Profile: Hybrid
Relax
Flavor: Pungent, Flowery, Earthy
Profile: Indica
Focus
Flavor: Pungent, Earthy, Diesel
Profile: Sativa
Mango
Flavor: Mango, Sweet, Tropical
Profile: Indica
Juicy Fruit
Flavor: Fruit, Sweet, Berry
Profile: Hybrid
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Terpenes, All-Natural Plant Derived Aromatics/Flavoring (Flavor Infused line only).
Use coupon code LEAFLY30 at checkout to receive 30% discount on all purchases!
