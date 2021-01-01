About this product

Meet the CBD-rich Herbal Spray by Herbal Renewals. Herbal Renewals products are all about promoting wellness. The concentration of this spray is higher than most other CBD oil tinctures on the market today. Moreover, the spray form means easy absorption and ultimate delight for the taste buds.



The 1oz bottle will give you 80 servings of 1.25 mg while the 2oz bottle will yield 160 servings of 3.1 mg of top-quality, all-natural, and supremely potent CBD oil. This Spray comes in three great flavors: Vanilla, Peppermint, and Unflavored (for those who prefer the natural taste of CBD with its earthy, hempy undertones). All Herbal Renewals CBD products, including this soothing CBD Herbal Spray, are made in the US from organic, non-GMO industrial hemp.



The hemp is solely sourced from high-CBD varieties of the Cannabis sativa plant, which are cultivated for close to zero THC concentrations. Therefore, this CBD Herbal Spray has virtually zero THC, giving it no known side effects and making it safe to consume at any concentration. This CBD Herbal Spray is legal in all 50 states in the US as well as in more than 40 countries worldwide.



Convenience meets calming potency, and this CBD Herbal Spray is a next-generation CBD oil product that takes the concept of tincture to the next level. By leaving behind the dropper and adopting a slick spray mechanism to disperse the CBD oil, this product is easier to use, acts faster, and tastes better than any CBD drops ever did. You don’t need to count drops or carry around a messy dropper to enjoy it anywhere. Just take it out, spray twice, and enjoy CBD as well as its soothing effects.



This CBD Herbal Spray by Herbal Renewals can be easily combined with any other CBD product for maximum benefit and synergistic effects. The bottle comes equipped with a precision pump that gives you exactly 0.625 mg of CBD per spray, so you always know exactly how much CBD you’re taking. This enables you to precisely adjust the serving size to find your own personal “sweet spot,” as well as to take the CBD spray with you anywhere and get an instant kick of calm within a few seconds and with zero hassle.



The CBD Herbal Spray by Herbal Renewals is an ideal CBD supplement for those who wish to begin their CBD experience, as well as a solid choice for connoisseurs of fine CBD tinctures and those who value convenience and efficiency. It’s a perfect entry-level product that offers all the benefits of CBD in a portable, convenient, and fun bottle to help you stay calm and relaxed.



- 100mg of CBD oil

- Industrial hemp-derived CBD with virtually zero THC

- Easy to use

- Three delicious flavors

- Precision pump for a precise serving size

- Legal in the all 50 US states and in more than 40 countries worldwide

- No known side effects and no psychoactive properties

- Easily combined with other CBD products

- Therapeutic

- All natural, suitable for vegan, gluten-free, and kosher diets



Directions

The CBD Spray by Herbal Renewals is fun, tasty, and easy to use. Simply spray two pumps on your tongue and swallow to enjoy the desired effects of CBD and enjoy natural soothing. Two pumps of the 100 mg spray will give you exactly 1.25 mg while the 500 mg spray will give you 3.1 mg of CBD, which is the average serving size, but your ideal one may vary widely. You can safely adjust it according to your individual metabolic needs in order to find the perfect amount of CBD for you.



For Best Results

Use consistently for 2 weeks to enjoy the full benefits of CBD. Store away from heat, light, and humidity to maintain freshness. If you are pregnant, nursing, or suffering from a chronic ailment, consult your doctor before introducing CBD Spray by Herbal Renewals to your diet.



Ingredients

Unflavored: Decarboxylated CBD (Cannabidiol), Grapeseed Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Stevia Leaf Extract

Vanilla: Decarboxylated CBD (Cannabidiol), Grapeseed Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Flavoring (Organic Sunflower Oil & Natural Flavors), Stevia Leaf Extract

Peppermint: Decarboxylated CBD (Cannabidiol), Grapeseed Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Peppermint Flavoring (Organic Sunflower Oil & Natural Flavors, Stevia Leaf Extract