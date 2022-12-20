About this product
The Florida Purple Sauce Cart is extracted from Florida Purple, material sourced from Amaze Canna. Florida Purple is a cross between Florida Orange and Purple Punch. Florida Purple’s two dominant terpene profiles are limonene which features a citrus flavor and β-Myrcene which has sweet fruity undertones. This cart has 5.55% terpenes
Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year and Best Topical of the Year for 2022. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.
MAN000079