Blueberry Muffin’s dominant terpene profiles are Myrcene, which has sweet fruity undertones, and caryophyllene, which has hints of wood and an herbal spiciness.
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
