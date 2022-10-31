About this product
The latest addition to our “Buddies” line, this cookie-liscious Munch is an incredible mixture of corn-based cereal, white chocolate and crème-filled-chocolate-sandwich-cookie bits topped with powdered sugar and more cookie bits! Try them right out of the bag or frozen! This delicious munch contains 100mg THC (10 standard doses) per package.
MSRP $17.00 plus state and local taxes
About this brand
Heavenly Sweet
Heavenly Sweet award-winning products are made using the finest quality ingredients and prepared adhering to the highest standards. All products are prepared by an experienced and knowledgeable staff in a Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) licensed facility. Heavenly Sweet products are created with the adult palate in mind; incorporating satisfying flavor and textural combinations with accurate cannabinoid content. We carefully craft each product for accuracy, variety and to ensure safety and consistency for reliable effect. Your satisfaction is our only goal.
State License(s)
CDPH-10004118
C11-0001173-LIC