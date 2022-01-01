Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



If you’ve ever enjoyed Banana Cream, you’ll instantly recognize this strain’s sweet banana flavor… but this couch copilot has a twist: Mixed up with a splash of citrusy-piney-diesely Jealousy, Banana Cream Jealousy is a heavy hitting indica with a unique and complex (but still delicious) flavor profile. Expect a happy, social high with enough relaxation to melt you into your couch, but without completely knocking you out.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Banana, Sweet, Earth

Effect Profile: Happy, Social, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross between Banana Cream and Jealousy



