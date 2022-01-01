About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Biscotti Kush Mints is what happens when you take too much of a good thing, and combine it with even MORE good thing. Take a bite out of this decadent mint-cookie companion, and let this indica-heavy hybrid lift you up and calm you down. Expect cerebral stimulation and a spot of giggles, all combined with some all-encompassing relaxation.
Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Cookies, Mint
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Happy
Lineage: Biscotti: Cross between Gelato 25 and Sour Florida OG / Kush Mints: Cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Biscotti Kush Mints is what happens when you take too much of a good thing, and combine it with even MORE good thing. Take a bite out of this decadent mint-cookie companion, and let this indica-heavy hybrid lift you up and calm you down. Expect cerebral stimulation and a spot of giggles, all combined with some all-encompassing relaxation.
Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Cookies, Mint
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Happy
Lineage: Biscotti: Cross between Gelato 25 and Sour Florida OG / Kush Mints: Cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.