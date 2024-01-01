The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Enjoy a delicious after-dinner hybrid that’s as sweet and tasty as the name would suggest. Black Cherry Gelato is an indica-heavy hybrid - it may be hard to find, but that just makes it all the more rewarding when you get a chance to try this tasty treat. Expect a complex blend of berry sweet and earthy undertones, with tingles and couch lock to keep you loosened up and mellowed out all day.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Cherry, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Sedative, Relaxing, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Acai and Black Cherry Funk

