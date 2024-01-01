Black Cherry Gelato | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Enjoy a delicious after-dinner hybrid that’s as sweet and tasty as the name would suggest. Black Cherry Gelato is an indica-heavy hybrid - it may be hard to find, but that just makes it all the more rewarding when you get a chance to try this tasty treat. Expect a complex blend of berry sweet and earthy undertones, with tingles and couch lock to keep you loosened up and mellowed out all day.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Cherry, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Sedative, Relaxing, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Acai and Black Cherry Funk

About this strain

Black Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Acai with Black Cherry Funk. The effects of Black Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, hungry, and focused. Black Cherry Gelato is 22% THC making it an ideal choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of Black Cherry Gelato is pinene, which is often associated with pine forest aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly this strain tastes like berries with sweet apricot undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain during mild episodes of depression, stress, and cramps. The original breeder of Black Cherry Gelato is currently unknown.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
