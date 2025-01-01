Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Blackberry Widow



Blackberry Widow is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Aloha White Widow X Nebu's Blackberry strains. Known for its super potent high and delicious flavor, Blackberry Widow is one bud you'll not soon forget. It starts with a subtle lifted feeling that builds in the back of the mind before suddenly spreading throughout your entire cerebral state.



Rosin: Rainbow Punch

Rainbow Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Purple Punch X Zkittlez Wood strains. The perfect combination of beauty and grace, Rainbow Punch packs a soothing high and tasty flavor into each hit. With a notable cherry berry overtone accented by fresh woodiness and a touch of earth. The Rainbow Punch high will punch you right between the eyes and in the chest, launching you into a state of giddy and giggly euphoria that will have you laughing so hard that you'll be wheezing.



Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Uplifting

Flavor Profile: Berry, Cherry, Earthy, Sour

Lineage:

Blackberry Widow: Aloha White Widow X Nebu's Blackberry

Rainbow Punch: Purple Punch X Zkittlez Wood

