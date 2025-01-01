About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Blackberry Widow
Blackberry Widow is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Aloha White Widow X Nebu's Blackberry strains. Known for its super potent high and delicious flavor, Blackberry Widow is one bud you'll not soon forget. It starts with a subtle lifted feeling that builds in the back of the mind before suddenly spreading throughout your entire cerebral state.
Rosin: Rainbow Punch
Rainbow Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Purple Punch X Zkittlez Wood strains. The perfect combination of beauty and grace, Rainbow Punch packs a soothing high and tasty flavor into each hit. With a notable cherry berry overtone accented by fresh woodiness and a touch of earth. The Rainbow Punch high will punch you right between the eyes and in the chest, launching you into a state of giddy and giggly euphoria that will have you laughing so hard that you'll be wheezing.
Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Uplifting
Flavor Profile: Berry, Cherry, Earthy, Sour
Lineage:
Blackberry Widow: Aloha White Widow X Nebu's Blackberry
Rainbow Punch: Purple Punch X Zkittlez Wood
Flower: Blackberry Widow
Blackberry Widow is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Aloha White Widow X Nebu's Blackberry strains. Known for its super potent high and delicious flavor, Blackberry Widow is one bud you'll not soon forget. It starts with a subtle lifted feeling that builds in the back of the mind before suddenly spreading throughout your entire cerebral state.
Rosin: Rainbow Punch
Rainbow Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Purple Punch X Zkittlez Wood strains. The perfect combination of beauty and grace, Rainbow Punch packs a soothing high and tasty flavor into each hit. With a notable cherry berry overtone accented by fresh woodiness and a touch of earth. The Rainbow Punch high will punch you right between the eyes and in the chest, launching you into a state of giddy and giggly euphoria that will have you laughing so hard that you'll be wheezing.
Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Uplifting
Flavor Profile: Berry, Cherry, Earthy, Sour
Lineage:
Blackberry Widow: Aloha White Widow X Nebu's Blackberry
Rainbow Punch: Purple Punch X Zkittlez Wood
Blackberry Widow x Rainbow Punch | Hybrid - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Blackberry Widow
Blackberry Widow is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Aloha White Widow X Nebu's Blackberry strains. Known for its super potent high and delicious flavor, Blackberry Widow is one bud you'll not soon forget. It starts with a subtle lifted feeling that builds in the back of the mind before suddenly spreading throughout your entire cerebral state.
Rosin: Rainbow Punch
Rainbow Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Purple Punch X Zkittlez Wood strains. The perfect combination of beauty and grace, Rainbow Punch packs a soothing high and tasty flavor into each hit. With a notable cherry berry overtone accented by fresh woodiness and a touch of earth. The Rainbow Punch high will punch you right between the eyes and in the chest, launching you into a state of giddy and giggly euphoria that will have you laughing so hard that you'll be wheezing.
Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Uplifting
Flavor Profile: Berry, Cherry, Earthy, Sour
Lineage:
Blackberry Widow: Aloha White Widow X Nebu's Blackberry
Rainbow Punch: Purple Punch X Zkittlez Wood
Flower: Blackberry Widow
Blackberry Widow is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Aloha White Widow X Nebu's Blackberry strains. Known for its super potent high and delicious flavor, Blackberry Widow is one bud you'll not soon forget. It starts with a subtle lifted feeling that builds in the back of the mind before suddenly spreading throughout your entire cerebral state.
Rosin: Rainbow Punch
Rainbow Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Purple Punch X Zkittlez Wood strains. The perfect combination of beauty and grace, Rainbow Punch packs a soothing high and tasty flavor into each hit. With a notable cherry berry overtone accented by fresh woodiness and a touch of earth. The Rainbow Punch high will punch you right between the eyes and in the chest, launching you into a state of giddy and giggly euphoria that will have you laughing so hard that you'll be wheezing.
Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Uplifting
Flavor Profile: Berry, Cherry, Earthy, Sour
Lineage:
Blackberry Widow: Aloha White Widow X Nebu's Blackberry
Rainbow Punch: Purple Punch X Zkittlez Wood
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item