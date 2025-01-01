About this product
Handcrafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Blue Gummies
Blue Gummies is an indica strain made from a genetic cross between unknown strains. Blue Gummies is an ideal choice for the experienced cannabis consumer who loves a potent, relaxing high. Effects include focus and a sense of calm while tastes of blueberry, mint, and sweet flowers are paired with aromas of fruity candy.
Rosin Strain: Sour Strawberry
Sour Strawberry is a Hybrid strain crossing Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus. Sour Strawberry is an excellent choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Uplifted, Euphoric
Flavor Profile: Berries, Mint, Diesel
Lineage:
Blue Gummies: Unknown
Sour Strawberry: Sour Bubble x Strawberry Cough x Razz x East Coast Sour Diesel
Blue Gummies x Sour Strawberry | Hybrid - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls

About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
