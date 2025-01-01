Handcrafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Blue Gummies

Blue Gummies is an indica strain made from a genetic cross between unknown strains. Blue Gummies is an ideal choice for the experienced cannabis consumer who loves a potent, relaxing high. Effects include focus and a sense of calm while tastes of blueberry, mint, and sweet flowers are paired with aromas of fruity candy.



Rosin Strain: Sour Strawberry

Sour Strawberry is a Hybrid strain crossing Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus. Sour Strawberry is an excellent choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Uplifted, Euphoric

Flavor Profile: Berries, Mint, Diesel

Lineage:

Blue Gummies: Unknown

Sour Strawberry: Sour Bubble x Strawberry Cough x Razz x East Coast Sour Diesel

