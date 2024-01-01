Heavy Hitters Ultra Extract represents the pinnacle of cannabis purity. Combining top-tier input material and uncompromising quality control, Heavy Hitters benchmark oil delivers an ultra pure, perfectly-crafted cannabis experience. Ultra Extract is sourced from the top 1% of California indoor flower and extracted within 30 days of harvest. The result is clear, smooth oil with exceptional taste. Each cartridge is subjected to six independent quality checks, ensuring an exceptionally reliable vape experience.



Ultra Extract is crafted with 100% cannabis-native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.



True to its name, Bubblegum Gelato is an indica strain that boasts a sweet and fruity aroma reminiscent of bubblegum. You may detect notes of cherry and tropical fruits, with a candy-like undertone that adds to its allure. While offering mental clarity, Bubblegum Gelato also tends to relax muscles and alleviate tension, which can be beneficial for stress relief or mild pain management.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Cherry, Tropical

Effect Profile: Relaxing, Uplifting, Hunger Inducing

Lineage: Gelato #45 x Indiana Bubblegum

Show more