Bubblegum Gelato | Indica - Ultra Extract High Purity Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Heavy Hitters
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Heavy Hitters Ultra Extract represents the pinnacle of cannabis purity. Combining top-tier input material and uncompromising quality control, Heavy Hitters benchmark oil delivers an ultra pure, perfectly-crafted cannabis experience. Ultra Extract is sourced from the top 1% of California indoor flower and extracted within 30 days of harvest. The result is clear, smooth oil with exceptional taste. Each cartridge is subjected to six independent quality checks, ensuring an exceptionally reliable vape experience.

Ultra Extract is crafted with 100% cannabis-native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.

True to its name, Bubblegum Gelato is an indica strain that boasts a sweet and fruity aroma reminiscent of bubblegum. You may detect notes of cherry and tropical fruits, with a candy-like undertone that adds to its allure. While offering mental clarity, Bubblegum Gelato also tends to relax muscles and alleviate tension, which can be beneficial for stress relief or mild pain management.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Cherry, Tropical
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Uplifting, Hunger Inducing
Lineage: Gelato #45 x Indiana Bubblegum

About this strain

Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato is a indica-leaning hybrid weed strain that crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum. Bubblegum Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubblegum Gelato effects are relaxing,  uplifting, and hunger inducing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubblegum Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Bubblegum Gelatofeatures has a fruity and earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Select best offer nearby

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
