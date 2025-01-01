"These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.



Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light



This premium flower, shrouded in allure and mystery, brings forth a unique flavor profile that lingers like a sweet serenade. Brought to life through its specialized genetics and impeccable cultivation, it offers an experience that is both rich and satisfying. Reported effects suggest it may provide a soothing touch and a gentle sense of euphoria, making it an ideal companion for winding down after a long day or finding your creative groove. Embrace the magic of Afghan Sweetz and let it transport you to a place of pure, unadulterated joy.



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Afghan Strains

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Herbal, Hash

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxing, Happy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

