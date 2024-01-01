The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



We took a good thing and made it even better. Biscotti BX1 is a tasty slice of indica heaven, full of cookie sweetness with a hint of earth to keep the flavor and aroma interesting. As for effects, this strain packs plenty of relaxation, with enough lucidity to keep your mind up high and brimming with creativity. When we backcrossed Biscotti, we doubled down on those flavors and effects to bring you something super special. Take a bite and enjoy.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Cookies, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Calm, Thoughtful, Euphoric

Lineage: Backcross between Biscotti and F1.

Show more