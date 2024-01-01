About this product
The heaviest hitting joint.
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Bubba's Girl is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent cross of the classic Girl Scout Cookies x Bubba Kush strains. Bubba's Girl packs a super well-balanced high that is perfect for any hybrid lover who wants to kick back on a lazy weekend day. The high starts in the back of the head with a subtle lift that fills the mind with hazy happiness and ease. This bud has a rich nutty spicy flavor with a lightly dank flowery exhale. The aroma is very spicy and earthy with a flowery overtone that turns dank as the nugs are burned.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Herbal, Spicy, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
Lineage: Scout Cookies X Bubba Kush
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Bubba's Girl is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent cross of the classic Girl Scout Cookies x Bubba Kush strains. Bubba's Girl packs a super well-balanced high that is perfect for any hybrid lover who wants to kick back on a lazy weekend day. The high starts in the back of the head with a subtle lift that fills the mind with hazy happiness and ease. This bud has a rich nutty spicy flavor with a lightly dank flowery exhale. The aroma is very spicy and earthy with a flowery overtone that turns dank as the nugs are burned.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Herbal, Spicy, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
Lineage: Scout Cookies X Bubba Kush
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item