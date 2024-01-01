The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Bubba's Girl is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent cross of the classic Girl Scout Cookies x Bubba Kush strains. Bubba's Girl packs a super well-balanced high that is perfect for any hybrid lover who wants to kick back on a lazy weekend day. The high starts in the back of the head with a subtle lift that fills the mind with hazy happiness and ease. This bud has a rich nutty spicy flavor with a lightly dank flowery exhale. The aroma is very spicy and earthy with a flowery overtone that turns dank as the nugs are burned.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Herbal, Spicy, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy

Lineage: Scout Cookies X Bubba Kush





