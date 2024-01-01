The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Kush Mints is an even and balanced hybrid, and its high proves it: Happy but not goofy, relaxed but not (completely) couch-locked, this cool companion is great for those afternoons when you want to chill out, but also want to avoid completely crashing. Oh, and it tastes like mint chocolate ice cream with a hint of coffee. What’s not to love?



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Mint, Coffee, Cookies

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sedated

Lineage: Bubba Kush X Animal Mints

read more