"These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.



Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light



Introducing Sunset Smoke from CAM, a unique and innovative flower product perfect for those seeking a little extra relaxation and fun. This product offers a blend of tantalizing flavors and a potentially calming effect that may help users unwind after a long day. With a hint of sweetness and a touch of mystery, Sunset Smoke is sure to elevate your cannabis experience to new heights. So kick back, relax, and enjoy the sunset with Sunset Smoke.



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: OG Kush x Sunset Sherbert

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Complex, Earthy

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxing, Calming



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

