Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Citrus Tsunami Citrus Tsunami is a sativa-dominant hybrid that delivers a refreshing and enlightening experience and can provide a burst of energy and sensory delight. Citrus Tsunami has a pungent Citrus nose/flavor that is like biting into a sour orange. Burst of lemon, orange and hints of tropical fruit are tasted when smoked. This strain is perfect for an all day type of smoke.



Rosin: Trop Cherry Trop Cherry (aka Tropicana Cherry, or Cherry Trop) is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics. Trop Cherry is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies f3. Trop Cherry smells like dank tangerines and cherry, with a functional daytime high.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Effect Profile: Happy, Energetic, Talkative

Flavor Profile: Lemon, Orange, Gas

Lineage:

Citrus Tsunami: Sour Tsunami x Go TIme

Trop Cherry: Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Cookies f3

