Clade 9: J1 | Sativa - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.

Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke

Clade9’s J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end Sativa that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing, so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Skunk, Spicy/Sweet
Effect Profile: Energetic, Uplifting, Creative
Lineage: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer

About this strain

J1, also known as "Jack One," "Jack 1," and "J-1," is a high-end hybrid marijuana strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for extra mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
