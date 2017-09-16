Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Clade9’s J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end Sativa that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing, so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Skunk, Spicy/Sweet

Effect Profile: Energetic, Uplifting, Creative

Lineage: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer



