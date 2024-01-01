About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Durban Margy
Durban Margy is a balanced hybrid from crossing Durban Poison and Frozen Margy. This strain offers a potent, long-lasting high that leaves you centered and present. A few minutes after your final exhale, the high lifts your spirits with a giddy euphoria, followed by a relaxing physical buzz that keeps you comfortably couch-locked without heavy sedation.
Rosin: GMO
Deserving of all the hype, GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) is one of the heaviest hitting Indica hybrids available, eclipsing the sedating effects of even some of the strongest pure Indica's. The funky, full flavor of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookies coupled with its intense high makes GMO the top choice among cannabis enthusiasts.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sleepy
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Garlic, Funk
Lineage:
Durban Margy: Durban Poison x Frozen Margy
GMO: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg
Flower: Durban Margy
Durban Margy is a balanced hybrid from crossing Durban Poison and Frozen Margy. This strain offers a potent, long-lasting high that leaves you centered and present. A few minutes after your final exhale, the high lifts your spirits with a giddy euphoria, followed by a relaxing physical buzz that keeps you comfortably couch-locked without heavy sedation.
Rosin: GMO
Deserving of all the hype, GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) is one of the heaviest hitting Indica hybrids available, eclipsing the sedating effects of even some of the strongest pure Indica's. The funky, full flavor of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookies coupled with its intense high makes GMO the top choice among cannabis enthusiasts.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sleepy
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Garlic, Funk
Lineage:
Durban Margy: Durban Poison x Frozen Margy
GMO: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg
Durban Margy x GMO | Hybrid - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
THC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Durban Margy
Durban Margy is a balanced hybrid from crossing Durban Poison and Frozen Margy. This strain offers a potent, long-lasting high that leaves you centered and present. A few minutes after your final exhale, the high lifts your spirits with a giddy euphoria, followed by a relaxing physical buzz that keeps you comfortably couch-locked without heavy sedation.
Rosin: GMO
Deserving of all the hype, GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) is one of the heaviest hitting Indica hybrids available, eclipsing the sedating effects of even some of the strongest pure Indica's. The funky, full flavor of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookies coupled with its intense high makes GMO the top choice among cannabis enthusiasts.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sleepy
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Garlic, Funk
Lineage:
Durban Margy: Durban Poison x Frozen Margy
GMO: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg
Flower: Durban Margy
Durban Margy is a balanced hybrid from crossing Durban Poison and Frozen Margy. This strain offers a potent, long-lasting high that leaves you centered and present. A few minutes after your final exhale, the high lifts your spirits with a giddy euphoria, followed by a relaxing physical buzz that keeps you comfortably couch-locked without heavy sedation.
Rosin: GMO
Deserving of all the hype, GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) is one of the heaviest hitting Indica hybrids available, eclipsing the sedating effects of even some of the strongest pure Indica's. The funky, full flavor of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookies coupled with its intense high makes GMO the top choice among cannabis enthusiasts.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sleepy
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Garlic, Funk
Lineage:
Durban Margy: Durban Poison x Frozen Margy
GMO: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item