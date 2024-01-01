Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Durban Margy



Durban Margy is a balanced hybrid from crossing Durban Poison and Frozen Margy. This strain offers a potent, long-lasting high that leaves you centered and present. A few minutes after your final exhale, the high lifts your spirits with a giddy euphoria, followed by a relaxing physical buzz that keeps you comfortably couch-locked without heavy sedation.



Rosin: GMO



Deserving of all the hype, GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) is one of the heaviest hitting Indica hybrids available, eclipsing the sedating effects of even some of the strongest pure Indica's. The funky, full flavor of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookies coupled with its intense high makes GMO the top choice among cannabis enthusiasts.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sleepy

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Garlic, Funk

Lineage:

Durban Margy: Durban Poison x Frozen Margy

GMO: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg

read more