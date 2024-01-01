Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Durban Margy



Durban Margy is a balanced hybrid from crossing Durban Poison and Frozen Margy. This strain offers a potent, long-lasting high that leaves you centered and present. A few minutes after your final exhale, the high lifts your spirits with a giddy euphoria, followed by a relaxing physical buzz that keeps you comfortably couch-locked without heavy sedation.



Rosin: Papaya cake



Dessert in the tropics never tasted so good. Papaya Cake is a dreamy, creamy slice of indica-heavy goodness, and the high is just as delicious. Soothing and satisfying, Papaya Cake takes your brain on a vacation while spreading warm tingles through your body; just right for crashing on the couch or hammock.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sleepy

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Tropical, Cake

Lineage:

Durban Margy: Durban Poison x Frozen Margy

Papaya Cake: Papaya x Wedding Cake

read more