Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Durban Margy



Durban Margy is a balanced hybrid from crossing Durban Poison and Frozen Margy. This strain offers a potent, long-lasting high that leaves you centered and present. A few minutes after your final exhale, the high lifts your spirits with a giddy euphoria, followed by a relaxing physical buzz that keeps you comfortably couch-locked without heavy sedation.



Rosin: Pie Hoe



Pie Hoe is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid from crossing Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. This strain offers a delectable fruity pie flavor with notes of herbal berries, nutty diesel, and a hint of grape. Its pungent, dank aroma combines berry diesel and a touch of spicy cookie. The high begins with uplifting euphoria before gently easing you into a long, peaceful sleep.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sleepy

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Earthy, Dough

Lineage:

Durban Margy: Durban Poison x Frozen Margy

Pie Hoe: Grape Pie x Tahoe OG

