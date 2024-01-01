About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis and processed with low heat to transform terpenes and crash out THCa. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Durban Poison
Durban Poison is a pure sativa known for its potent effects and sweet, earthy flavor with notes of pine and citrus. This strain, a favorite among creative minds, was brought from South Africa to the U.S. by cannabis activist Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s. With THC levels reaching up to 24%, Durban Poison delivers a strong, uplifting head high that’s ideal for sparking creativity and powering through daytime tasks.
Rosin Strain: Strawnana Ghost
Strawnana Ghost is an indica-dominant hybrid born from Banana Kush and a strawberry Bubblegum phenotype. Known for its sweet, fruity flavors of banana, berry, and citrus, this strain offers a relaxing and euphoric high. Its effects lift your mood and provide calm without heavy sedation, making it ideal for mellow evenings.
Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Relaxed
Flavor Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Citrus
Lineage:
Durban Poison: Descendant of a sativa strain grown in South Africa
Strawnana Ghost: Strawberry Banana x Ghost OG
Durban Poison x Strawnana Ghost | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
