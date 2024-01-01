Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis and processed with low heat to transform terpenes and crash out THCa. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Durban Poison



Durban Poison is a pure sativa known for its potent effects and sweet, earthy flavor with notes of pine and citrus. This strain, a favorite among creative minds, was brought from South Africa to the U.S. by cannabis activist Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s. With THC levels reaching up to 24%, Durban Poison delivers a strong, uplifting head high that’s ideal for sparking creativity and powering through daytime tasks.



Rosin Strain: Strawnana Ghost



Strawnana Ghost is an indica-dominant hybrid born from Banana Kush and a strawberry Bubblegum phenotype. Known for its sweet, fruity flavors of banana, berry, and citrus, this strain offers a relaxing and euphoric high. Its effects lift your mood and provide calm without heavy sedation, making it ideal for mellow evenings.



Strain Type: Sativa



Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Relaxed

Flavor Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Citrus

Lineage:

Durban Poison: Descendant of a sativa strain grown in South Africa

Strawnana Ghost: Strawberry Banana x Ghost OG

