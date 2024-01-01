Governmint Oasis | Hybrid - 100% Pure Live Rosin Solventless Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

100% pure live rosin oil. Handcrafted in small batches from fresh frozen whole flower, this terpene-rich oil captures the unique characteristics of each strain, leading to a euphoric flower-like experience with exceptional taste. Solventlessly extraction. Full spectrum cannabinoids. First press only from five and six star hash.

GovernMint Oasis is a hybrid strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Gush Mints. Like its name suggests, GovernMint Oasis has a sharp minty flavor accented by sour lemon-lime and hints of creamy sage and other savory herbs. The aroma is even more vibrant, with a sour minty overtone accented by spicy gas, sour lemon-lime and a punch of herbal sage. The high will hit you full-force as soon as you exhale, slamming into your brain with a sense of lifted euphoria that instantly wipes away any bad moods or racing thoughts.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Minty, Funky
Effect Profile: Relaxed, tingly, Sleepy
Lineage: GMO x Kush Mints

About this strain

GovernMint Oasis is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Gush Mints. GovernMint Oasis is often as much as 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GovernMint Oasis’ effects include sleepy, tingly and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GovernMint Oasis when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and insomnia. Bred by Purple City Genetics, GovernMint Oasis features flavors like herbal and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of GovernMint Oasis typically ranges from $50–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GovernMint Oasis, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

