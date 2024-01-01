100% pure live rosin oil. Handcrafted in small batches from fresh frozen whole flower, this terpene-rich oil captures the unique characteristics of each strain, leading to a euphoric flower-like experience with exceptional taste. Solventlessly extraction. Full spectrum cannabinoids. First press only from five and six star hash.



GovernMint Oasis is a hybrid strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Gush Mints. Like its name suggests, GovernMint Oasis has a sharp minty flavor accented by sour lemon-lime and hints of creamy sage and other savory herbs. The aroma is even more vibrant, with a sour minty overtone accented by spicy gas, sour lemon-lime and a punch of herbal sage. The high will hit you full-force as soon as you exhale, slamming into your brain with a sense of lifted euphoria that instantly wipes away any bad moods or racing thoughts.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Earthy, Minty, Funky

Effect Profile: Relaxed, tingly, Sleepy

Lineage: GMO x Kush Mints

