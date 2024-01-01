Green Ribbon x Amarelo | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack
About this product
The heaviest hitting joint.
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Flower:
Green Ribbon is a legendary hybrid strain known for its balanced effects and uplifting euphoria. A cross of Green Crack and Trainwreck, this strain delivers a burst of creativity and mental clarity accompanied by a gentle relaxation. Its earthy and citrus flavor profile with subtle herbal notes provides a refreshing and invigorating smoking experience.
Rosin:
Amarelo is an exotic hybrid strain celebrated for its tropical flavor and energizing effects. With a delightful blend of sweet mango and citrus, Amarelo offers a refreshing and uplifting high that invigorates the mind and body. Perfect for enhancing mood and promoting creativity, Amarelo provides a euphoric experience that leaves you feeling inspired and motivated.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Creative, Relaxing
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Earthy, Spice, Pine
Lineage:
Green Ribbon: Green Crack x Trainwreck
Amarelo: Str8Lemonade x Banana Punch
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
