The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Flower:



Green Ribbon is a legendary hybrid strain known for its balanced effects and uplifting euphoria. A cross of Green Crack and Trainwreck, this strain delivers a burst of creativity and mental clarity accompanied by a gentle relaxation. Its earthy and citrus flavor profile with subtle herbal notes provides a refreshing and invigorating smoking experience.



Rosin:



Amarelo is an exotic hybrid strain celebrated for its tropical flavor and energizing effects. With a delightful blend of sweet mango and citrus, Amarelo offers a refreshing and uplifting high that invigorates the mind and body. Perfect for enhancing mood and promoting creativity, Amarelo provides a euphoric experience that leaves you feeling inspired and motivated.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Effect Profile: Uplifting, Creative, Relaxing

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Earthy, Spice, Pine

Lineage:

Green Ribbon: Green Crack x Trainwreck

Amarelo: Str8Lemonade x Banana Punch





