Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
With the classic rich and pungent flavors of a true OG Kush, High Octane is a powerful knock-out Indica that hits immediately with a potent cerebral high before leaving you in a state of heavy tranquility.
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Euphoric, Sleepy
Taste Profile: Sour, Pine, Lemon
Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and Hindu Kush
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
