Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



With the classic rich and pungent flavors of a true OG Kush, High Octane is a powerful knock-out Indica that hits immediately with a potent cerebral high before leaving you in a state of heavy tranquility.



Effect Profile: Uplifting, Euphoric, Sleepy



Taste Profile: Sour, Pine, Lemon



Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and Hindu Kush