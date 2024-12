The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Ice Cream Cake is for the fortunate few. This strain isn’t easy to come by, but it’s worth the search: A complex and nutty vanilla aroma (with a tad of spice if you know what you’re looking for) hints at greatness, and that greatness is confirmed once you breathe in deep. This indica-heavy hybrid is cerebral knockout that melts away racing thoughts, and melts you right into the couch. Like all desserts, you can enjoy Ice Cream Cake any time, but it’s definitely best before bed.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33

read more