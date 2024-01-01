Indoor Resin: CAM: Kush Mints - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
  • Photo of Indoor Resin: CAM: Kush Mints - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)
  • Photo of Indoor Resin: CAM: Kush Mints - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)
  • Photo of Indoor Resin: CAM: Kush Mints - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.

True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience.Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds.

Kush Mints is an even and balanced hybrid, and its high proves it: Happy but not goofy, relaxed but not (completely) couch-locked, this cool companion is great for those afternoons when you want to chill out, but also want to avoid completely crashing. Oh, and it tastes like mint chocolate ice cream with a hint of coffee. What’s not to love?

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Mint, Coffee, Cookies
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sedated
Perfect For: Spending quality time with your friends, your couch, and your TV.

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Shop products
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item