Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.



True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience.Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds.



Kush Mints is an even and balanced hybrid, and its high proves it: Happy but not goofy, relaxed but not (completely) couch-locked, this cool companion is great for those afternoons when you want to chill out, but also want to avoid completely crashing. Oh, and it tastes like mint chocolate ice cream with a hint of coffee. What’s not to love?



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Mint, Coffee, Cookies

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sedated

Perfect For: Spending quality time with your friends, your couch, and your TV.

