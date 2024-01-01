Combining 28 years of expert cannabis craftsmanship with cutting-edge vape technology, we’ve created another premium 1G cart that delivers a true-to-strain, whole-flower experience. The Heavy Hitters Cured Resin cart comes straight from top-tier indoor flower locking in that powerful, consistent high you crave. We freeze the input flower immediately after curing and extract within 5-7 days to preserve the complete cannabinoid and terpene profiles. We’ve paired our top-tier oil with the latest all-ceramic, custom-tuned CCELL atomizer built to keep the strain-specific flavors pure. The result? Rich, true-to-strain flavors and 20% larger clouds that hit just like you’re smoking nugs.



True-to-Strain Flavor: Our cured resin carts are crafted from top-tier indoor whole flower, delivering an authentic, strain-specific experience.Full Spectrum Potency: Our Indoor Resin captures the full essence of the plant, offering the perfect entourage effect for a pure and potent high.Premium Hardware: Featuring an advanced all-ceramic atomizer, our hardware is custom-tuned to promote 20% larger clouds.



This cross of the legendary Wedding Cake and Kush Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid strain. With an initial flavor of vanilla and an earthy peppermint taste on exhale, LA Kush Cake’s effects are as smooth as the smoke, bringing a relaxing wave that will slowly envelop your body.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Vanilla, Pepper, Mint

Effect Profile: Aroused, Relaxed, Sleepy

Lineage: Wedding Cake X Kush Mints

