Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: J1
J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.
Rosin: Pie Hoe
Pie Hoe is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid from crossing Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. This strain offers a delectable fruity pie flavor with notes of herbal berries, nutty diesel, and a hint of grape. Its pungent, dank aroma combines berry diesel and a touch of spicy cookie. The high begins with uplifting euphoria before gently easing you into a long, peaceful sleep.
Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Creative, Euphoric, Relaxed
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Dough
Lineage:
J1: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer
Pie Hoe: Grape Pie x Tahoe OG
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
