Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: J1



J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart. This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.



Rosin: Pie Hoe



Pie Hoe is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid from crossing Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. This strain offers a delectable fruity pie flavor with notes of herbal berries, nutty diesel, and a hint of grape. Its pungent, dank aroma combines berry diesel and a touch of spicy cookie. The high begins with uplifting euphoria before gently easing you into a long, peaceful sleep.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Creative, Euphoric, Relaxed

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Dough

Lineage:

J1: Skunk #1 x Jack Herer

Pie Hoe: Grape Pie x Tahoe OG

