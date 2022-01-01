About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Green with envy - or maybe it’s just Jealousy. This is a complex, indica-leaning hybrid that’s the perfect companion for winding down after a long day. Expect mental relaxation, and a surprisingly energizing body high, all wrapped up in a grapefruit-cream-candy package. Give in to Jealousy, and enjoy.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Citrus, Creamy, Candy
Effect Profile: Awake, Relaxed, Happy
Lineage: Originally a cross between Sherbert Bx1 and Gelato 41, Jealousy F3 is a third-generation hybrid.
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Green with envy - or maybe it’s just Jealousy. This is a complex, indica-leaning hybrid that’s the perfect companion for winding down after a long day. Expect mental relaxation, and a surprisingly energizing body high, all wrapped up in a grapefruit-cream-candy package. Give in to Jealousy, and enjoy.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Citrus, Creamy, Candy
Effect Profile: Awake, Relaxed, Happy
Lineage: Originally a cross between Sherbert Bx1 and Gelato 41, Jealousy F3 is a third-generation hybrid.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.