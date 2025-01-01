"Introducing Heavy Hitter's Lights On Energy Elixir. Each Energy Elixir is packed with 100mg of THC, 25mg of THCV, and 100mg of caffeine to ignite your senses and unleash a wave of uplifting energy. Delivering a patented fast-acting formula and available in a sleek, low-profile design, these Energy Elixirs are your ultimate on-the-go companion that slides effortlessly into your daily routine. Pure, potent, and powerful, experience best-in-class cannabis with Lights On Energy Elixirs.
When creative energy is needed, look no further than our Kiwi Melon Lights on Elixir. Potent effects stimulate the mind and relax the body while minor cannabinoids and caffeine uplift and energize, creating the perfect balance for anyone needing a creative pick-me-up.
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.