"Introducing Heavy Hitter's Lights On Energy Elixir. Each Energy Elixir is packed with 100mg of THC, 25mg of THCV, and 100mg of caffeine to ignite your senses and unleash a wave of uplifting energy. Delivering a patented fast-acting formula and available in a sleek, low-profile design, these Energy Elixirs are your ultimate on-the-go companion that slides effortlessly into your daily routine. Pure, potent, and powerful, experience best-in-class cannabis with Lights On Energy Elixirs.



When creative energy is needed, look no further than our Kiwi Melon Lights on Elixir. Potent effects stimulate the mind and relax the body while minor cannabinoids and caffeine uplift and energize, creating the perfect balance for anyone needing a creative pick-me-up.



FLAVOR PROFILE: Tropical, Kiwi, Melon

EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Uplifted



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."





