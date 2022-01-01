Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



With a flavor medley of OG Kush and Key Lime Pie this strain is as delicious as its name suggests. It also brings a potent Hybrid effect that will have your mind soaring with happy thoughts while enjoying a heavy couchlock.



Cultivar: Kosher Key Lime Pie

Type: Hybrid

Consistency: Sauce

Effect Profile: Giggly, Calming, Sleepy

Taste Profile: Lime, Cookies, Sweet

Lineage: Cross of Kosher Kush and Key Lime Pie