About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
With a flavor medley of OG Kush and Key Lime Pie this strain is as delicious as its name suggests. It also brings a potent Hybrid effect that will have your mind soaring with happy thoughts while enjoying a heavy couchlock.
Cultivar: Kosher Key Lime Pie
Type: Hybrid
Consistency: Sauce
Effect Profile: Giggly, Calming, Sleepy
Taste Profile: Lime, Cookies, Sweet
Lineage: Cross of Kosher Kush and Key Lime Pie
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
