About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Lato Pop packs a mouthful of flavor and all-over relaxation. Spend some quality time with this floral, spicy strain and enjoy calmness like never before - but make sure you don’t have any big plans for the rest of your day. Fans of Lato Pop report a full-body melt and a tad of sleepiness, making this strain perfect for evenings and nights.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Floral, Spice, Fruit
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sedated, Sleepy
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
