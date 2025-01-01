Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects and encourages creativity.



Rosin: Amarelo

Amarelo, also known as “Yellow Bud,” is a 100% pure sativa strain created through crossing the potent Brazil x IBL strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and bright high, Amarelo delivers a light flowery herbal tea taste that's accented by touches of sandalwood. The Amarelo high is just as delightful with lightweight heady effects and an overarching energy that will have you flying high for hours.



Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Happy

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Herbal, Diesel

Lineage:

Lemon Tree: Lemon Skunk x Sour Diesel

Amarelo: Brazilian Landrace x IBL strains

