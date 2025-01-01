About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Lemon Tree
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects and encourages creativity.
Rosin: Amarelo
Amarelo, also known as “Yellow Bud,” is a 100% pure sativa strain created through crossing the potent Brazil x IBL strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and bright high, Amarelo delivers a light flowery herbal tea taste that's accented by touches of sandalwood. The Amarelo high is just as delightful with lightweight heady effects and an overarching energy that will have you flying high for hours.
Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Happy
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Herbal, Diesel
Lineage:
Lemon Tree: Lemon Skunk x Sour Diesel
Amarelo: Brazilian Landrace x IBL strains
Lemon Tree x Amarelo | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
