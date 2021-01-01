Pure. Potent. Perfect.

Lights Out Gummies are infused with Heavy Hitter's Ultra cannabis oil, the same premium oil that goes into our Ultra cartridges.



What is CBN?

CBN is a minor cannabinoid created when THC is aged. CBN, when combined with THC, may create more powerful sedation effects than THC alone.



Each Lights Out Gummy is packed with 20mg of THC + 20mg of CBN, more than any other Sleep Gummy on the market, (portioned into two 10MG sections).



Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free