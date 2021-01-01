About this product
Pure. Potent. Perfect.
Lights Out Gummies are infused with Heavy Hitter's Ultra cannabis oil, the same premium oil that goes into our Ultra cartridges.
What is CBN?
CBN is a minor cannabinoid created when THC is aged. CBN, when combined with THC, may create more powerful sedation effects than THC alone.
Each Lights Out Gummy is packed with 20mg of THC + 20mg of CBN, more than any other Sleep Gummy on the market, (portioned into two 10MG sections).
Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
