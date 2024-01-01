Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Mango Jack

The Mango Jack is a mostly Sativa plant with a very potent uplifting high. The aroma is tantalizing with a very peppery/citrus blend, creating a scent so incredible it has to be experienced. The taste is very similar with sour tropical tastes propelling the creative and uplifting sativa effects.



Rosin Strain: StrawGuava

Strawberry Guava is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful Strawberry Banana and Papaya strains. Named for its mouthwatering flavor, Strawberry Guava packs a heady and relaxing high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end. Like its name suggests, Strawberry Guava packs a sweet and fruity strawberry flavor with hints of tropical guava upon exhale.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Uplifted

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Tropical, Berries

Lineage: Mango Jack: Mango Kush x White Jack StrawGuava: Strawberry Banana x Papaya Strains

